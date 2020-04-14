WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg said residents so far have been following the public health orders regarding physical distancing.

In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, the city said the Community Service Ambassadors conducted 234 patrols over the past three days, and have issued no tickets for people violating physical distancing orders.

“I’m very grateful for the vast majority of Winnipeggers who have and continue to respect the public health orders made by the provincial government,” said Mayor Bowman in a written statement.

“It is encouraging to see the positive engagement our Community Service Ambassadors had with citizens over the weekend and no penalties handed out. I hope to see Winnipeggers continue their dedication with these measures as we continue to face this global pandemic together.”

The city broke down the interactions between ambassadors and residents as follows.

• Number of parks patrolled: 234

• Number of positive interactions: 819

• Number of social distancing warnings (verbal): 12

• Number of large group warnings (verbal): 1

• Number of closed facilities warnings (verbal): 32

• Number of tickets issued: 0

The data will be updated daily on the city’s website.

Under the current public health orders, residents are not allowed to gather in groups larger than 10, and all play structures and athletic fields are currently closed.

Bowman is scheduled to update residents on the city’s response to COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will livestream the event.