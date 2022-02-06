Dozens rally outside Winnipeg City Hall in support of Ukraine

Dozens of people rallied outside Winnipeg City Hall, calling for the Canadian government to support Ukraine amid growing tensions with Russia.

On Sunday, across the country, members of Canada's Ukrainian community took part in ‘Blue and Yellow’ rallies. In Winnipeg, the group began its rally by singing the Ukraine national anthem and chanting 'No war in Ukraine' and 'Putin out.'

"We are here to show our solidarity for our friends and family in Ukraine who are at an increased risk of further aggression by Russia," said Ariadna Dulgosh, a member of the Ukrainian Canadian community.

The rally comes as the European country braces for a possible military attack from Russia.

The group is calling on the Canadian government to increase sanctions on Russia and provide military equipment to Ukraine.

"We basically just want Ukraine to know that Canada is with Ukraine," said Alexa Sawatzky, a member of the Ukrainian Youth Association.

Sawatzky said the association wants Canadians to be informed about what is happening overseas.