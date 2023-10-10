Winnipeg

    • Driver arrested one year after fatal crash on St. Mary's Road: police

    Winnipeg police have arrested a driver nearly one year after a 17-year-old passenger was killed in a crash in St. Vital.

    The Winnipeg Police Service said the driver, who was 18 at the time of the crash, is facing one charge of criminal negligence causing death.

    The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2022, at St. Mary's Road and Guay Avenue. Security video provided to CTV News at the time of the crash shows the car driving down St. Mary's Road before it swerves and appears to lose control.

    Winnipeg police said the car hit a utility pole, alleging speed and the manner of driving were factors in the crash.

    Both teens were taken to hospital in critical condition. The sole passenger in the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead shortly after.

    Winnipeg police said, on Oct. 6, 2023, officers with the traffic division arrested the driver, who is now 19 years old. The charge against him has not been tested in court.

    He has since been released from custody.

