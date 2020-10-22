WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service (WFPS) had to use technology to help rescue a person in medical distress in a Winnipeg park on Wednesday.

The WFPS received a call about a person in medical distress in a remote part of Lagimodière-Gaboury Heritage Park at 12:15 p.m. The patient was unable to tell the 911 operator where they were in the park.

Search and rescue crews searched the area on foot at first and then launched the WFPS drone to find the patient, who was found in a remote wooded area of the park.

An ATV was used to bring the patient to the ambulance. WFPS said the person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The WFPS reminds people to follow safety tips when going outdoors, including knowing your location and keeping an eye on landmarks they can use if they need to call for help. They should also walk in pairs, and take a cellphone if possible. If they are going out alone, they should tell someone where they are going, and how long they will be out.