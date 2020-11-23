WINNIPEG -- A joint operation between Winnipeg police and RCMP has yielded a variety of drugs and cash.

On Thursday, Winnipeg Police Service executed a warrant in Winnipeg for Portage la Prairie RCMP. A 34-year-old suspect from Portage La Prairie was arrested in Winnipeg.

RCMP said the suspect had 11 grams of purple heroin and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been laid.

The arrest resulted in a follow-up search warrant at a house on Home Street in Winnipeg. While executing the warrant, RCMP officers said they located cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription pills, ecstasy, a stolen bike, and a stolen passport.

According to RCMP, Gary Mager, 48, from Winnipeg, is facing numerous charges.

RCMP said the investigation continues.