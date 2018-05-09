Extreme dry weather conditions prompted one Manitoba town to issue both a fire ban and a watering ban.

The town of Niverville said as a result of excessive lawn watering in these conditions, the town's water reservoir is at an extremely low level.

Niverville residents who receive their water from the Spruce Drive Water Treatment Plant are not permitted to water their lawns or gardens.

Meanwhile all open air fires are banned, including fire pits, burning of garden refuse and crop residue.

The town says due to the seriousness of the situation, Niverville’s bylaw officer will be patrolling and enforcing both bans.

They will be in effect until further notice.