Dubois returns to Winnipeg to help Kings beat Jets 5-1
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in his return to Winnipeg and Travis Moore had two goals and an assist to help the Los Angeles Kings pick up their first victory of the NHL season with a 5-1 win over the Jets on Tuesday.
Dubois was traded to Los Angeles from Winnipeg in June for forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari.
Phillip Danault recorded a goal and two assists and Arthur Kaliyev notched a goal and assist for the Kings (1-1-1).
Cam Talbot, a free-agent signing on July 1, made 26 saves.
Jets centre Mark Scheifele averted a shutout by scoring with 1:16 remaining in the third period.
Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for Winnipeg (1-2-0).
Some fans welcomed Dubois back by booing him each time he touched the puck.
The storyline didn't end on a happy note for Vilardi, who was tripped by Kings forward Blake Lizotte 5:55 into the first period along the boards. Vilardi grabbed his right knee and skated off the ice putting some weight on it. The team didn't take long to announce he wasn't returning.
Nikolaj Ehlers and Vladislav Namestnikov had turns replacing Vilardi on the top line with Scheifele and Kyle Connor.
There was no scoring in the first period, although it looked like Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey had a goal seven minutes into the period, but his blistering shot hit the crossbar and stayed out.
Winnipeg outshot the visitors 14-9 in the opening frame.
Dubois scored his first goal of the season five seconds after a Winnipeg penalty expired, putting Anze Kopitar's rebound past Hellebuyck at 11:01 of the second period.
Tempers flared late in the period after Kings defenceman Andreas Englund hit Jets forward Cole Perfetti in the back and into the boards. Dylan Samberg jumped to Perfertti's defence. Samberg and Englund were both dinged for fighting, but Samberg was also handed a penalty for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct.
The bad blood continued when Perfetti went in the corner and was called for cross-checking Matt Roy. Jets centre Mark Scheifele and Kaliyev joined in and both got dinged for roughing.
Los Angeles came out the winner on the scoreboard when Moore made it 2-0 at 16:19.
The Kings outshot the Jets 12-4 in the second.
It was all Los Angeles for most of the third, with Kaliyev scoring at 2:51, Moore netting his second at 14:31 and Danault scoring on the power play 61 seconds later.
Winnipeg was 0-for-4 on the power play and the Kings 1-for-5.
CHEEKY MOVE
Jets head coach Rick Bowness had some fun with the game's subplot.
The starting line he sent on the ice was Iafallo, Kupari and Vilardi. They usually play on different lines.
FRANCHISE WORKHORSE
Captain Kopitar played in his 646th career road game, tying Dustin Brown for the most road games played in franchise history. Kopitar is now one game away from tying Brown (1,296) for most games played all-time in franchise history.
Kopitar also became the second player in Kings' history to record 750 assists, joining Marcel Dionne (757).
UP NEXT
Jets: End a three-game homestand Thursday with a visit from the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.
Kings: Travel to Minnesota for a Thursday game against the Wild.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau calls report of Gaza hospital blast 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital.
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants.
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
Canadian government 'actively examining' options to crack down on short-term rentals: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is 'actively' exploring options to help provinces return short-term rentals to the long-term rental market and increase housing stock across the county.
UN human rights lead warns of 'consequences' for breaching humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war
There will be consequences if all actors in the Israel-Hamas war do not respect international human rights law, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is warning, amid concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in
If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Manitoba man found not criminally responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after her coworker stabbed her more than a dozen times told a judge she is haunted by the attack and fears being in public nearly two years later.
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
Regina
-
Over 100 gender diverse students and supporters protest at legislative building
Over 100 gender diverse students and their supporters marched on the legislative building for a province wide day of protest on Tuesday.
-
Regina police address safety concerns following tense protests
A rally for Palestine on Sunday saw an impressive turnout. However, there were some tense moments, thanks to the appearance of a counter protest.
-
Regina tent encampment fire injures 1, crews investigating cause
A fire at a Regina tent encampment has sent one person to hospital, according to the city’s fire department.
Saskatoon
-
'It's tragic': Saskatoon area semi crash leaves family of four dead
A prominent Saskatoon business leader and his family have been identified as the victims in a highway crash near Aberdeen, Sask. on Sunday.
-
Sexual assault centres barred from classrooms under new Sask. pronoun rules
As part of new provincial rules controlling children’s use of preferred pronouns in school, third party sexual education organizations are barred from the classroom.
-
'The ripple effect': Sask. nurses' union concerned as mental health beds close in P.A. hospital
More than a dozen adult mental health beds at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert have closed because of challenges recruiting psychiatrists, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police investigating animal abuse claims as video circulates online
Police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., confirmed Tuesday they are investigating reports of animal abuse in the community.
-
Second man convicted of killing a Sudbury cop granted day parole
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted Sudbury cop killer Peter Pennett, 58, has been granted day parole as of Oct. 6 – one day shy of the 30th anniversary of the killing of Const. Joe MacDonald.
-
Grieving Sault mother continues to push for justice for her daughter
Shirley Marshall is still trying to process her grief in the wake of her daughter's death. Taylor Marshall, 22, was found dead in her home on Sept. 7, the victim of what the Sault police called a random attack.
Edmonton
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
CPP board says Alberta pension exit consults are biased, manipulative
The board of the Canada Pension Plan says Alberta's consultation with its citizens on quitting the CPP is not a straightforward fact-finding exercise but rather a biased manipulation of public opinion.
-
Hate crimes unit investigating anti-Palestinian, anti-Muslim comments in Edmonton
Edmonton police's hate crimes unit is investigating two incidents in Edmonton since Sunday.
Toronto
-
Thousands gather outside Israeli consulate in Toronto to condemn deadly Gaza hospital blast
Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli consulate in downtown Toronto, denouncing a massive explosion at a Gaza City hospital that killed hundreds of people on Tuesday.
-
Toronto high school digs up 100-year-old time capsule
Students at a Toronto high school are getting a lesson in what life was like in the city 100 years ago.
-
After appealing conviction in death of disabled daughter, Ontario mother begins new murder trial in Toronto
Nearly a decade after Cindy Ali was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of her severely disabled 16-year-old daughter, the Ontario mother has one more chance to clear her name as she goes to trial — for the second time — in Toronto this week.
Calgary
-
Calgary approves public transit safety strategy, pending budget's green light
A public transit safety strategy for Calgary was unanimously approved by city council on Tuesday, amid ongoing concern over crime along our train lines and bus routes.
-
Court documents reveal connection between missing Calgary woman and alleged kidnapper and rapist
As court documents in the case against an alleged kidnapper and rapist continue to be unsealed, a connection to a missing woman has come to light.
-
Search for missing assault victim continues; police believe she has serious injuries
Police cannot identify or locate a woman who sought help near Calgary's Telus Spark and then disappeared.
Montreal
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters in Montreal denounce deadly bombing at Gaza hospital
A large group voicing support for Palestinians held a protest in Montreal Tuesday afternoon just hours after a bombing at a hospital in Gaza City killed more than 500 people.
-
Quebec tuition hike plan criticized by business community, federal ministers in Ottawa
Quebec's plan to charge higher tuition fees for non-Quebec university students is being criticized by members of the business community and politicians in Ottawa.
-
'It was hard to stay away': Why this Montreal rabbi went to Israel amid the war
Adam Scheier, the rabbi for Montreal's Congregation Shaar Hashomayim has decided to leave Canada and is now in Israel to bear witness to ongoing war.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman in West Bank calling on Canadian government for more help getting Canadians out
An Ottawa woman who travelled to the West Bank before the Israel-Hamas war began is calling on the Canadian government to do more to help Canadians stuck in the Palestinian territories.
-
90 cats admitted to Ottawa Humane Society in under a week
The Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) says it is dealing with an "unexpected" influx of cats.
-
Dirty kitchen dispute lands Kingston, Ont. resident in hot water
A 21-year-old from Kingston, Ont. has been charged with assault following a dispute with their roommate over kitchen cleaning responsibilities.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide
Police in Halifax say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
Parts of Cape Breton pick up over 100 mm of rain; yet another rainy weekend ahead for Maritimes
More bad weather is heading for the Maritimes this weekend.
-
N.B. family copes with the loss of their barn and childhood home in fire
The Degenhardt family are not only dealing with the loss of the heart and soul of their business, they’re coping with a sentimental loss too.
Kitchener
-
A Better Tent City land use agreement extended to 2025
It’s good news for the tiny home community's 50 residents – including one who's ready to move on.
-
Cambridge woman recounts evacuation flight from Israel
A woman living in Cambridge is back in the community after she was evacuated from Israel this week
-
Police investigating after cat shot with pellet gun
Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for tips from the public after a cat in Simcoe was shot with a pellet gun.
Vancouver
-
Here's what advocates say is missing from the conversation about crime and public safety in B.C.
Police and politicians in B.C. have been sounding the alarm about a decline in public safety, pledging swift action so people feel safe in their communities. But advocates say the conversation has erased one of the most devastating – and deadly – types of violent crime.
-
Husband charged in killing of devoted mom had threatened her before, court documents reveal
The man accused of killing a New Westminster woman, who police say was a victim of domestic violence, had threatened her before.
-
Airbnb operator says he's facing losses of hundreds of thousands of dollars because of new short-term rental laws
Steve Nguyen runs two Airbnb units in a downtown Victoria apartment building, including one decorated and paying homage to the television show, “Friends”. He says he’s still reeling from the news he soon won't be able to operate it as a short-term rental since he doesn’t live there.
Vancouver Island
-
Former B.C. mining CEO fined $30K for environmental violations
The former chief executive of a defunct British Columbia mining company has been ordered to pay $30,000 in fines and victim surcharges after he was found guilty of 13 counts of environmental violations related to prohibited waste discharges in northwestern B.C.
-
Wind, rain warnings issued for Vancouver Island, coastal B.C.
Forecasters in coastal British Columbia are warning the public to avoid fast-flowing rivers as the region braces for high winds and up to 200 millimetres of rain on parts of Vancouver Island, the central coast and Haida Gwaii.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek alleged hit-and-run driver
Mounties in Nanaimo are appealing to the public to help find a hit-and-run driver who allegedly damaged a parked car before leaving the scene.