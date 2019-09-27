

Bobbi-Jo Stanley, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- Traffic headaches for people who use the Pembina Highway should ease up, thanks to a newly widened underpass.

The underpass at Jubilee Avenue officially opened Friday as part of the Southwest Transitway project.

The city says it was completed nearly two months ahead of schedule and $46 million under its $467-million budget.

The underpass portion of the project includes the expansion of Pembina Highway to three lanes in each direction from Stafford Street to Point Road. There are also new active transportation pathways on both sides, which run the full length of the Southwest Transitway, as well as a new Transitway over Pembina Highway.

“The improvements to the Pembina Highway Underpass will greatly improve the flow of both people and goods in this area of the City,” said Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton in a news release.

The Southwest Transitway is a dedicated, high-speed roadway for buses, which is physically separated from the regular street system and will be a high-speed link from Winnipeg’s downtown to the southwest part of the city.

Bus service on the Southwest Rapid Transitway will begin in spring of 2020 after a period of testing.