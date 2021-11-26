Einarson misses first chance at securing playoff berth, has to settle for tiebreaker

SASKATOON -

Kerri Einarson needed a win Friday afternoon to book her playoff ticket at Canada's Olympic curling trials. A loss to Kelsey Rocque not only hurt her chances of making the three-team cut, it also gave two other teams hope.

Rocque played spoiler in the women's round-robin finale by posting an 8-4 victory over Einarson - the reigning national women's champion - at SaskTel Centre.

The result left Einarson (4-4) in a three-team tiebreaker on Saturday. A win would have given her a direct path to the semifinal against Jennifer Jones but now Einarson will have to win two more games to get there.

"We never do anything the easy way," Einarson said. "We've got to just keep grinding and keep fighting out there."

Jones and top-seeded Tracy Fleury locked up playoff spots earlier in the competition. Fleury (8-0) closed round-robin play with a 7-6 win over Jones in what was essentially a warmup game for the unbeaten skip ahead of Sunday's final.

Einarson will first play Casey Scheidegger, who beat Rachel Homan 8-6. The winner of that game Saturday morning will play Krista McCarville in the afternoon for the right to meet Jones in the evening.

Scheidegger admitted she did some scoreboard-watching on the next sheet during her game.

"I can't believe it, I'm very excited," she said. "It's thrilling really. I have to thank our friends from Alberta, Kelsey Rocque, for helping us out there. So that was very kind of them."

McCarville, who was idle Friday and watched the draw with her teammates in the stands, has the higher tiebreaker seed based on cumulative last stone draw results.

"Today has been a day of emotions as we had no control of what could happen ... we are super excited and grateful to have another opportunity," McCarville said in a text-message.

Rocque, who was playing for pride, put the pressure on late and made Einarson try some unlikely in-off attempts to score. Einarson had a chance for four points in the eighth but was a shade thick with her final throw, giving up a steal of one.

She flashed an in-off in the ninth and Rocque made a nice triple-takeout in the 10th end that essentially ended it.

"We wanted to come out and finish strong, play well and shake up the standings a bit, as much as we could," Rocque said. "So I think we did our job and we're happy with how we ended the week."

Despite her loss, Jones (5-3) still secured the second seed after Einarson's defeat. The semifinal winner will meet Fleury on Sunday morning for the right to wear the Maple Leaf at the Feb. 4-20 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Laura Walker (3-5) had a chance to create a four-team tiebreaker but she dropped a 10-9 decision to Jacqueline Harrison (3-5) in an extra end.

Rocque was also 3-5 while Homan, who represented Canada at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games but missed the podium, finished last in the nine-team field at 2-6.

The men's playoff picture was also unsettled entering the evening draw at SaskTel Centre.

Brad Gushue and Brad Jacobs (both 6-1) entered play knowing they had made the three-team cut but with seeding still up in the air. Gushue was off for the morning draw while Jacobs topped Mike McEwen 9-5.

Kevin Koe (5-2) moved into third place with an 8-7 victory over Jason Gunnlaugson. Koe is hoping to get back to the Winter Games after missing the podium in Pyeongchang.

McEwen slipped to 4-3 but could still force a Saturday tiebreaker with an evening win over Gushue and a Koe loss to John Epping.

In the other morning games, Brendan Bottcher defeated Epping 10-6 and Matt Dunstone downed Tanner Horgan 8-4.

The women's tiebreaker schedule means both the men's and women's semifinals will be played at the same time Saturday night, creating an unexpected scenario where one game won't be available on television.

It wasn't immediately clear which semifinal would be the feature game. Rights-holder TSN traditionally airs one game per draw and inserts occasional highlights from other matchups into the broadcast.

There does not appear to be timing flexibility for Sunday's schedule since the CFL playoff games are being played that day as well. The women's final is set for Sunday morning and the men's final is scheduled for the evening.

A TSN spokesman said via email that he was looking into the situation. He did not provide a timeline for a decision on semifinal broadcast plans or say if airing both games on different TSN channels was possible.

A message left with TSN Curling's senior curling producer was not immediately returned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2021.