Selkirk robbery results in arrest of four suspects

The Manitoba RCMP arrested four people for various offences on Saturday following a robbery in Selkirk, Man.

The investigation began around 10 p.m. on Saturday when officers received a report of a robbery at a store on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk.

Mounties allege a loss prevention officer was threatened with a knife before the suspects fled the scene in a black SUV. Police note the suspects left behind carts full of merchandise.

Officers went to the scene, where they found a black SUV at the intersection of Manitoba Avenue and Highway 9. Police then conducted a traffic stop.

According to RCMP, the driver of the vehicle was a 66-year-old woman from Steinbach, Man., who had a warrant out for her arrest for theft under $5,000.

The front seat passenger was a 51-year-old woman from Bloodvein First Nation who had a warrant out for her arrest for taking a motor vehicle without consent.

One of the other passengers was a 31-year-old Winnipeg woman who police allege had wielded the knife.

All three of these women, as well as a 43-year-old male passenger, were arrested for separate offences or active warrants.

The 31-year-old woman was taken into custody. The other three suspects were released with court dates.

The loss prevention officer was not physically hurt.