WINNIPEG -- Elections Canada is looking for poll workers when Canadians cast their votes in the upcoming federal election. And while poll workers will need to wear a mask, they do not have to be fully immunized.

In a release, Elections Canada said it needs more than 250,000 workers to help with the advance polls from Sept. 10 to 13, and with the Election Day polls on Sept. 20.

Those applying have to be a Canadian citizen and at least 16-years-old on Election Day.

Elections Canada said workers are required to wear a mask at all times when at an Election site. Other personal protective equipment including face shields, gloves, plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizer and other sanitizing products will be provided.

According to its website, Elections Canada said vaccinations will not be a prerequisite for working at the election.

"We anticipate that—given vaccination rates across Canada and data about our workforce’s demographic profile—most personnel hired at the call of the federal election will have been vaccinated as per provincial or territorial vaccine rollout plans," Elections Canada said on its website.

"Where possible, returning officers will prioritize fully vaccinated election officers to serve vulnerable populations, such as those living in long-term care facilities or First Nations communities, in combination with measures in place in those communities."

Elections Canada said workers will be paid between $17.22 and $23.44 per hour depending on the position, and will receive $54.65 for the training session.

More information about the positions, including how to apply, can be found online.