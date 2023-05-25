Emergency evacuation underway in northern Manitoba community

Emergency evacuations are underway in Cross Lake as a wildfire closes in on the community.

According to Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias, the fire is getting close to the community and has left hundreds of people displaced.

He added that residents have gone to Thompson, The Pas and Brandon. Others went to Winnipeg, but have yet to secure hotel accommodations.

Monias noted that he asked for help from the Red Cross and Indigenous Services Canada on Wednesday night. The Red Cross confirmed it was activated to support the evacuation of Pimicikimak.