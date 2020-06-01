WINNIPEG -- Just a Warm Sleep, an overnight winter emergency centre through 1JustCity, is closing for the year after staying open an additional two months.

According to a news release from the outreach site, it is closing due to major renovations being developed with Oak Table that will include showers, laundry and washrooms.

“The other piece is going to be more access to washrooms even when we're not open, so we're going to be able to have a dignity washroom,” said Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud, executive director of 1JustCity.

“And when we're thinking about washing our hands all the time, people experiencing homelessness don't have options to do that anywhere, so we really wanted to amp that up right now."

The warming centre extended its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, offering an additional 1,400 socially distanced sleeps.

The final night for Just a Warm Sleep took place on May 31.

