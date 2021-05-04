WINNIPEG -- An employee at a Liquor Mart in Winnipeg has tested positive for COVID-19 and was working during their period of communicability.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries said the employee last worked at Rivergrove Liquor Mart located at 2615 Main St. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It said this would have been during their period of communicability.

"They were not exhibiting symptoms during their shift," Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries said in a public notice. "While at work, the employee was adhering to all safety protocols including proper mask use, hand hygiene and physical distancing."

It said the employee is currently self-isolating.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries said anyone showing symptoms related to COVID-19 should self-isolate immediately and call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257.