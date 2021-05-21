WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Manitoba last week, the first ones of the season in the province.

One tornado occurred on May 14 near Roblin while the second occurred on May 15 near Sandy Bay.

On May 14, a brief tornado was seen two kilometres southwest of Roblin. While Environment Canada received multiple reports and photos, there were no reports of damage.

The tornado in Sandy Bay occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. on May 15. Like the tornado in Roblin, Environment Canada did not receive reports of damage.

Both tornadoes have been given a preliminary rating of EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, the lowest rating.

“These were both considered landspout tornadoes that were generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous as they can topple trees, damage roofs, or toss debris a short distance.”

Anyone with pictures or videos of any damage from either tornado can contact Environment Canada by phone at 1-800-239-0484 or send an email to mbstorm@canada.ca.