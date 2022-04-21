Environment Canada warns of strong winds, heavy rain and snow for southern Manitoba

Environment Canada is warning southern Manitobans about strong winds, and heavy rain and snow coming to the province this weekend.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement on Thursday for communities across southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie, and Steinbach.

The weather statement says that another Colorado low is moving through the Dakotas this weekend, which will affect southern Manitoba from Friday morning through Monday.

The Colorado low is expected to bring heavy snow from southeast Saskatchewan through the Manitoba parklands and Interlake. It is also predicted to bring heavy rain to the Red River Valley and areas further east.

Environment Canada predicts that that some areas of Manitoba will receive 25 to 50 centimetres of snow. However, storm accumulations will vary throughout the province.

The weather agency notes that most of southeastern Manitoba with get periods of heavy rain, mixed with snow or freezing rain at times. These areas, including the upslope areas of the Red River Valley, could be hit with thunderstorms on Saturday and could see 25 to 50 millimetres of rain.

Much of southern Manitoba will also experience winds from 60 to 90 km/h on Saturday and Sunday. According to Environment Canada, the strongest winds on Sunday will likely line up with the heaviest snowfall, which will bring reduced visibilities.

The weather agency notes that blowing snow is also a possibility on Saturday, but “uncertainties in precipitation type (snow/rain/ice pellets) make this difficult to predict.” However, Environment Canada emphasizes that wherever there is falling snow and strong winds there will be a risk of reduced visibilities, which could make travel difficult and dangerous.

The weather system is expected to move to Ontario on Monday. There will still be some lingering flurries in Manitoba, but significant snow accumulations are not expected.

Environment Canada said its confidence in the track of the Colorado low is improving, but it is still uncertain. Deviations in this track could result in changes to the projected snowfall totals, precipitation type and winds speeds.