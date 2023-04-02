Environment Canada: Winnipeg could see up to 25 cm of snow this week

Springtime weather will continue to elude Winnipeg, and much of southeastern Manitoba, as a major spring snow storm could hit the region with up to 25 cm of snow in the week ahead, according to Environment Canada.

Shortly after 5p.m. on Sunday, Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch warning for portions of southern and southeastern Manitoba, detailing a Colorado Low expected to hit the province on Tuesday through to Thursday.

While the federal weather agency points out that the precise path and severity of the system is difficult to determine, snowfall amounts ranging between 15 to 20 cm are likely, along with strong northerly winds that will produce blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Regions in the extreme southeast corner of Manitoba are poised to see the heaviest snowfall.

This is a developing story.