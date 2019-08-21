

CTV News Winnipeg





UPDATE: Escaped inmate Ringo Carpenter has been apprehended by the Winnipeg Police Service.

The Stony Mountain inmate was found around 1 p.m. Wednesday, The Correctional Service of Canada said on Twitter.

The government agency says it's conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape.

EARLIER: A man serving an eight-year sentence for manslaughter escaped Stony Mountain Institution on Wednesday, said The Correctional Service of Canada

Ringo Carpenter, 28, was unaccounted for at the 7:30 a.m. count in a minimum security unit of the prison, located 25 kilometres north of Winnipeg, the government agency said in a Facebook post.

The Stonewall detachment of the RCMP and Winnipeg police were immediately contacted, it said.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Carpenter stands five foot five and weighs 141 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo showing the outline of a naked woman on his right upper arm.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Carpenter is asked to contact police.