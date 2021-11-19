Essential care partners must be fully vaccinated to get in Manitoba hospitals next week: Shared Health

WINNIPEG -

Essential care partners will need to be fully vaccinated in order to get into Manitoba hospitals and health centres starting next week.

On Friday, Shared Health said as of Monday, Nov. 22, essential care partners – those identified as an important person in the care and recovery of patients in hospital – will need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to get into hospitals and health centres.

The rule is being put in place due to the increased COVID-19 activity in Manitoba, Shared Health said.

"Shared Health and our partners in Manitoba’s health regions recognize the frustration these measures may cause for some patients and families," the news release reads.

"However, they are an important – and necessary – step in our ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on health services relied upon by all Manitobans."

Shared Health said there will be exceptions made for parents or guardians of pediatric and neonatal patients, those supporting a woman in labour, delivery and postpartum care, and in end-of-life circumstances.

Other exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis by care teams if it is determined to be necessary to have the person there and no other fully vaccinated alternative is available.

All other unvaccinated essential care partners will have to move to virtual visits.