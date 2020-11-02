WINNIPEG -- A group of Manitoba First Nations is sounding the alarm, warning of an ‘extremely serious’ situation, after more workers at the Keeyask Generating Station tested positive.

Manitoba Hydro told CTV News testing has been completed, and as of Monday, there are 16 workers with confirmed cases of COVID-19, while another 15 workers have received ‘not clear’ results from their initial test. These results require a second test to be processed at Cadham Provincial Lab.

Manitoba Hydro said currently 90 workers are in self-isolation.

This comes after Manitoba Hydro announced it would be reducing the workers at the site due to staff testing positive,

In a memo obtained by CTV News from the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. (MKO), the group said it believes there are now 31 active cases of COVID-19 at the Keeyask site.

“We recommend all First Nations members at Keeyask, or who have recently left Keeyask, to stay calm but realize this situation is extremely serious,” Dr. Barry Lavallee, the medical doctor and CEO of Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin, a northern Manitoba health group, said in the memo.

“Everyone is at risk of contracting the virus. We highly recommend you isolate to help keep yourself and others safe.”

MKO also recommended people to take steps to isolate if and when they leave Keeyask, regardless of the results of their COVID-19 test.

MKO said it will be meeting with the Crown corporation on Monday to demand “they step up and provide clear and transparent communication to the people working at the Keeyask constructions project.”

MKO said Fox Lake Cree Nation, Tataskeweyak Cree Nation, War Lake First Nation, and York Factory First Nation are all partners at the Keeyask construction project.