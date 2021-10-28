Ex-reservist, neo-Nazi member gets nine years in prison

GREENBELT, Md. -

GREENBELT, Md. -- Patrik Mathews, the former Canadian Armed Forces reservist at the centre of a violent plot to trigger a race war in Virginia, has been sentenced to nine years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Mathews, 28, from Beausejour, Man., had already pleaded guilty to weapons charges related to his role in a white supremacist plan to disrupt a gun-rights rally in January 2020.

U.S. District Court Judge Theodore Chuang delivered the sentence today in a Maryland courtroom.

More Coming.