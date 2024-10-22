'Exciting and unexpected': Manitoba community transformed for Bob Odenkirk movie shoot

It was lights, cameras, and action at a beachfront Manitoba community last week as a Hollywood movie shoot took over the town once again.

Pat Payjack has lived in Winnipeg Beach for 15 years. She went out for her morning walk Monday, hoping to catch the sunrise at the boardwalk, when a bright light of a different kind caught her eye.

"It totally encapsulated everything," she told CTV News Winnipeg.

"It was like a whole town moving in. It seemed like there was hundreds of people. It was exciting and unexpected."

Turns out, Payjack stumbled upon the shoot for "Normal," a feature film starring Bob Odenkirk.

Bob Odenkirk (left) prepares to shoot a scene in his upcoming movie "Normal" in Winnipeg Beach, Man. on Oct. 21, 2024. (Pat Payjack)

According to Deadline, the movie tells the story of a man thrust into becoming sheriff of a small town after the previous one's untimely death.

The film is slated to shoot in the province until mid-December, ACTRA Manitoba's website said.

Turns out, the "Better Call Saul" alum is no stranger to the beachfront community.

He was also spotted in town over the summer filming "Nobody 2," the sequel to the 2021 action flick that also shot in the province. In another full-circle moment, that film was written by Derek Kolstad, who also penned the upcoming "Normal."

All this was news to Payjack, who got a front-row seat to the movie making magic.

She said the boardwalk at the beach patrol station was flanked by American flags and scads of security.

"I got a perfect eye view looking underneath the railing at everything going on and just the cooperation of everyone," she said.

"Once I saw the extras kind of come in and everybody was doing their job, I just quietly drifted off home and continued my walk, but it was really exciting."

Crew working on the movie "Normal" get ready to shoot a scene at sunrise in Winnipeg Beach, Man. on Oct. 21, 2024. (Pat Payjack)

Even though Payjack had no idea Odenkirk was in town filming, she discovered it was her second brush with the "Breaking Bad" star.

She also came across the "Nobody 2" set earlier this summer, also filming on the boardwalk.

Still, Payjack is not surprised her home has been given the big screen treatment.

"There's always something interesting to look at in Winnipeg Beach, because it's a bay and it's got the angle of the light, which changes with the seasons. It’s a really, really is a photogenic place."

Pat Payjack's dogs JB, Harlow and Gator pose as crew readies to shoot a scene for the upcoming film "Normal" in Winnipeg Beach, Man. on Oct. 21, 2024. (Pat Payjack)