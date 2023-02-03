Extreme cold expected to come to an end in Manitoba

Manitoba experienced extreme cold on Jan. 28, 2023. (Source: Mason DePatie/CTV News) Manitoba experienced extreme cold on Jan. 28, 2023. (Source: Mason DePatie/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | How much rent can you afford?

Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island