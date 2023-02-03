Extreme cold expected to come to an end in Manitoba
Though frigid temperatures remain throughout most of Manitoba on Friday morning, the end of the week-long cold snap is coming.
As of Friday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued extreme cold warnings in many communities in the north and south, including Thompson, Winnipeg and Selkirk.
According to the warnings, freezing wind chills will continue throughout the morning. Those in the north should expect wind chills around -45, while those in the south should expect values around -40.
However, ECCC notes that things may be starting to warm up.
The weather agency says that a weak system, which will bring some snow to the area, will help to moderate temperatures in northern Manitoba. As for southern Manitoba, wind chill values are expected to moderate on Friday morning, with a general warming trend this weekend.
ECCC warns Manitobans that extreme cold puts everyone at risk, including pets.
Residents are reminded to watch for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness and colour change in your fingers and toes.
In order to stay safe, Manitobans should cover up, as frostbite can develop within minutes.
