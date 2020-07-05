WINNIPEG -- As west-central Manitoba continues to recover from overland flooding, many other parts of the province were under various Environment Canada warnings Sunday night.

The weather service issued a tornado warning for the Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita – Richer area Sunday afternoon. The warning has since ended.

Environment Canada said Doppler RADAR indicated that a tornadic thunderstorm was moving toward the east earlier in the day.

It said the storm was dangerous and could have created a potentially life-threatening situation. Environment Canada recommends that if you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

Most of Manitoba was also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

A severe thunderstorm warning is still in effect for:

Thompson - Nelson House - Split Lake

Whiteshell - Lac du Bonnet - Pinawa

Environment Canada said the storm could bring heavy downpours, large hail and strong wind gusts.

The Island Lake - Oxford House - Gods Lake and Thompson - Nelson House - Split Lake regions are also under a heat warning as humidex levels are expected to reach 34.

A full list of watches and warnings can be found here.