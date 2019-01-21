

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has laid 17 charges after arresting a man in the Weston area.

Police said on Jan. 18 just after midnight, officers spotted a man walking away from a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Blake Street.

After a quick chase, the suspect tried to get into a nearby taxicab. Officers arrested him, and seized several items.

Police said they found $125 of cocaine, $200 of heroin, and $80 in cash. A bag inside the car revealed a scale, a knife, a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle without a stock, ammunition, and several fake $50 bills.

Walter Darrell Mitchell Bradburn, 39, has been charged with several offences including trafficking and making counterfeit money.

He was detained in custody.