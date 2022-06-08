Families Minister Rochelle Squires is not running for Winnipeg mayor

Rochelle Squires, Manitoba’s Minister of Families, will not be running for mayor of Winnipeg.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Squires said many things have happened this week in her “personal and political lives” that have caused her to reconsider whether it’s the right time for her to run in the mayoral election.

“Though I will disappoint many who have strongly encouraged and supported me, I have decided to focus on my family and continue my role helping Manitobans as the Minister of Families,” she said.

Currently, there are nine registered candidates in the mayoral election. This includes Jennifer Motkaluk, Don Woodstock, Christopher Clacio, Rick Shone, Scott Gillingham, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Shaun Loney, Idris Ademuyiwa Adelakun, and Rana Bokhari.

Winnipeg’s new mayor will be decided on Oct. 26.