Families can head to Assiniboine Park for free entertainment and festivities throughout the day on Canada Day.

The day will start with ceremonies at the Lyric Theatre at 11 a.m., followed by performances from Al Simmons and Folklorama performers that will wrap up at 5 p.m.

People can also enjoy food trucks, bouncy castles and face painting, which will also wrap up by evening. The park said there will be no fireworks there this year.

Also at the park July 1, a pop-up patio at The Pavilion from 12 to 9 p.m. will feature small plates and cocktails.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo, open at regular admission rates, will stay open for extended hours, closing at 8 p.m.

More information about Canada Day is available on the park’s website.