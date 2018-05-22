

CTV Winnipeg





Assiniboine Park will not be using fireworks as part of their Canada Day celebrations after Canad Inns stepped away from organizing the event.

For the past 17 years, Canad Inns planned the July 1 event at the park, but “They really saw Canada’s 150 as the culmination of their event and have decided not to continue with it,” according to Alison August, marketing and communications coordinator for the park.

In a statement August also said that Canada Day fireworks have typically been launched from the park’s southeast corner, which is now beside an active construction site where Canada’s Diversity Gardens are being built.

“Unfortunately there is no other location within the Park that we are able to safely launch fireworks from so we will not be incorporating them in our event this year,” she said.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy is planning a daytime celebration at the Lyric Theatre on July 1, 2018. Details will be announced later this week.