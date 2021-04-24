WINNIPEG -- The family of a missing Winnipeg man held a door-to-door search for him Saturday afternoon.

Amninder Grewal was last seen on April 15 in the North End area and he hasn't been heard from since.

His family started the search at 12:30 p.m. Saturday starting at Michelle Jean Park.

A post about the search on Facebook says the family has no leads on Grewal's whereabouts and they are extremely worried.

The family previously held a search for him in the Point Douglas area on Monday.

Police have described the 31-year-old as five-foot-eleven, with a thin build, short black hair, a full beard and brown eyes.

"It's very tough especially not getting any details," said Jashandeep Sangha, Grewal's cousin, in a previous interview with CTV News.

"We are just trying to stay positive and hope for the best."

If anyone has information on where Grewal might be, they are asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

- With files from CTV's Mason DePatie.