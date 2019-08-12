

Keila DePape, CTV News Winnipeg





The family of a 38-year-old woman missing since February says it was out of character for her to vanish out of nowhere.

“She’s not usually known to go missing this long without any family contact,” said Parisian’s youngest sister, who police identified only as Colleen, at a press conference Monday.

Parisian was last seen Feb. 17, 2019 at the Home Depot at 845 Leila Avenue.

“She’s a wonderful person, we just want her home—her daughter wants her home,” said Colleen, adding Parisian’s daughter recently had a baby.

Winnipeg police say they’ve received tips over the past few months, but none that have provided the answers they were looking for.

“A tip that turns out to be a false lead is still useful,” said Cont. Rob Carver. “The last thing we would want to suggest is someone to sit on it and think, well maybe it’s nothing.”

Parisian is described as female, approximately five foot three in height, with a heavy build, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark jacket, and a pink toque.

Anyone who may have seen her at Home Depot, the surrounding area or any nearby businesses with surveillance footage is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.