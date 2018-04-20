

CTV Winnipeg





Fans took over the intersection of Portage & Main in celebration after the Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 5-0 in game five of the first round playoff series.

The Jets now move on to the second round of the playoffs.

Winnipeg’s Jacob Trouba scored in the first 30 seconds and the Jets scored four times in the first period to take control.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck earned his second straight shut-out, making 30 saves.

The Jets now wait for the winner of the series between Colorado and Nashville in the second round.

After the win, Winnipeg Police tweeted the intersection of Portage and Main would be closed off so fans could gather there, adding: "This is your night, #Winnipeg."

Thousands of people descended on the city’s downtown for the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party before and during the game.

Winnipeg police said the party hit maximum capacity at 16,000, and northbound Hargrave St. at St. Mary Ave. was closed to accommodate additional crowds.

Police expected there was another 2,000 milling about in the core.

Inside Bell MTS Place another 15,000 fans were cheering on the Jets, bringing the number of people in the city's core to more than 30,000.