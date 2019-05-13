The City of Winnipeg says the transit union’s strategy for drivers to not collect fares is illegal.

The Amalgamated Transit Union announced job action calling on bus drivers to not enforce fares on Tuesday. The move comes as the two sides are in the middle of contract negotiations following a strike vote a month ago.

Winnipeg’s chief corporate services officer Michael Jack says the job action is illegal. He says the city expects drivers to show up and do their job.

“We’re expecting they will. We’re expecting they will in accordance with the policies and practices outlined by transit,” said Jack.

In the a news release the union says the plan is legal and its members have been without a deal since January.

“The City seems inclined to drag out this process as long as possible and quite frankly our members aren’t willing to take this any longer,” the release says.