Fatal fire near Arborg leaves 74-year-old woman dead: RCMP
Published Sunday, December 8, 2019 10:28AM CST
A 74-year-old woman is dead following a house fire on Saturday near Arborg, Man., according to RCMP.
Mounties received a report of the fire in Meleb, Man., 20 kilometres south of Arborg, around 2:45 p.m..
Police said when they arrived the local fire department was already on scene and the house had gone up in flames.
The homeowner, a 74-year-old woman, was later found in the home and pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.