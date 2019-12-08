WINNIEG -- A 74-year-old woman is dead following a house fire on Saturday near Arborg, Man., according to RCMP.

Mounties received a report of the fire in Meleb, Man., 20 kilometres south of Arborg, around 2:45 p.m..

Police said when they arrived the local fire department was already on scene and the house had gone up in flames.

The homeowner, a 74-year-old woman, was later found in the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.