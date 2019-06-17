

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide they say happened outside of John M. King School Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of man shot at approximately 5:50 a.m.

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since died.

Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service said the victim was identified, but his name isn’t being released at this time.

Carver added that he doesn’t believe there is a risk to the public at this time.

"I’m not going to stand up here and say there isn’t a threat to the community,” he said. “We’ve had somebody shot in the community and killed.... But early indications are — and this is very preliminary — this may not have been random."

No arrests have been made.

School ground crime scene

A backpack and some clothing could be seen on the ground near the West End school’s entrance.

Police taped off a large area around the school, as well as parts of the school grounds.

Traffic has also been shut down on Agnes Street between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue.

Members of the homicide unit are on scene.

According to a spokesperson from the Winnipeg School Division, the school was put into a hold and secure.

“The school has been placed in a hold and secure to help facilitate the WPS investigation,” said Radean Carter of the WSD. “Staff and students are considered safe, however, our intention is to ensure nothing impedes the police investigation.”

