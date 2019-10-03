Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

  • Ashley Duguay – New Democratic Party
  • Robert Eastcott – Independent
  • Vanessa Hamilton – Independent
  • Terry Hayward – Liberal Party of Canada
  • Rebecca Hein – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
  • Rob Lussier – People’s Party of Canada
  • Larry Maguire – Conservative Party of Canada*
  • Bill Tiessen – Green Party of Canada

2015 Federal Election

Tory incumbent Larry Maguire won the election by more than 5,300 votes in 2015. Larry first became the MP for Brandon-Souris in a 2013 by-election.

History

  • The riding was created in 1953 with the joining of the Brandon and Souris ridings.
  • Progressive Conservative Walter Dinsdale was elected MP of the Brandon riding in 1951. He was re-elected in the new Brandon-Souris riding.
  • Dinsdale won 11 consecutive elections, serving as an MP for 31 years as well as minister of northern affairs in 1960. He died in 1982.
  • Dinsdale’s death prompted a by-election. Progressive Conservative Lee Clark was elected.
  • Liberal’s MP Glen McKinnon was elected in 1993. He served one term. McKinnon was the only non-Conservative candidate in the riding’s history to be elected.
  • The riding was won back by the Progressive Conservatives in 1997. It has remained a Tory riding ever since.

Boundaries

  • The riding covers the southwest corner of Manitoba, with the U.S. border to the south, and the Saskatchewan border to the west.
  • It’s the second largest riding in Manitoba.
  • It includes Brandon, Souris, Killarney, Virden, Elkhorn, Wawanesa, Glenboro, Waskada, and Turtle Mountain.

Industries

  • The riding includes Spruce Woods Provincial Park.
  • A large employer in the riding is Maple Leaf Consumer Foods, with more than 2,000 employees.
  • It includes the Canadian Forces Shilo Base.
  • There are large agriculture and farm fertilizer industries within this riding.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data

  • The riding has a population of 88,170
  • Average income in the riding is $45, 120
  • 10.3 per cent of the population identify as a visible minority
  • 10.4 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous