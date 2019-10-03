

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Ashley Duguay – New Democratic Party

Robert Eastcott – Independent

Vanessa Hamilton – Independent

Terry Hayward – Liberal Party of Canada

Rebecca Hein – Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Rob Lussier – People’s Party of Canada

Larry Maguire – Conservative Party of Canada*

Bill Tiessen – Green Party of Canada

2015 Federal Election

Tory incumbent Larry Maguire won the election by more than 5,300 votes in 2015. Larry first became the MP for Brandon-Souris in a 2013 by-election.

History

The riding was created in 1953 with the joining of the Brandon and Souris ridings.

Progressive Conservative Walter Dinsdale was elected MP of the Brandon riding in 1951. He was re-elected in the new Brandon-Souris riding.

Dinsdale won 11 consecutive elections, serving as an MP for 31 years as well as minister of northern affairs in 1960. He died in 1982.

Dinsdale’s death prompted a by-election. Progressive Conservative Lee Clark was elected.

Liberal’s MP Glen McKinnon was elected in 1993. He served one term. McKinnon was the only non-Conservative candidate in the riding’s history to be elected.

The riding was won back by the Progressive Conservatives in 1997. It has remained a Tory riding ever since.

Boundaries

The riding covers the southwest corner of Manitoba, with the U.S. border to the south, and the Saskatchewan border to the west.

It’s the second largest riding in Manitoba.

It includes Brandon, Souris, Killarney, Virden, Elkhorn, Wawanesa, Glenboro, Waskada, and Turtle Mountain.

Industries

The riding includes Spruce Woods Provincial Park.

A large employer in the riding is Maple Leaf Consumer Foods, with more than 2,000 employees.

It includes the Canadian Forces Shilo Base.

There are large agriculture and farm fertilizer industries within this riding.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data