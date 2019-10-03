Federal Election 2019 Riding Profile: Dauphin--Swan River--Neepawa
Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 11:04AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 11:13AM CST
Candidates
- Frank Godon – People’s Party of Canada
- Jenni Johnson – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
- Laverne Lewycky – New Democratic Party
- Daniel Mazier – Conservative Party of Canada*incumbent party
- Cathy Scofield-Singh – Liberal Party of Canada
- Kate Storey – Green Party of Canada
Last Election
Tory MP Robert Sopuck won the riding by 7,000 votes. This was the first election for the riding of Dauphin – Swan River – Neepawa, although Sopuck had been the MP for the former Dauphin—Swan River—Marquette riding since 2010.
History
- The Dauphin – Swan River – Neepawa was created following the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution. It was legally declared an electoral district in 2013.
- Prior to the redistribution, the majority of the current riding’s land was a part of the Dauphin—Swan River—Marquette riding.
- In the 2015 the riding elected Robert Sopuck, the former Dauphin—Swan River—Marquette MP of five years.
Boundaries
- It sits between Lake Winnipegosis and the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.
- It includes Dauphin, Roblin, Rivers, Minnedosa, Neepawa, and Swan River.
- The riding is home to 11 First Nations.
Industries
- This riding includes the Riding Mountain National Park of Canada, as well as Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
- It’s mostly an agricultural riding, with large grain and oilseed farms, though it also offers employment in forestry and tourism.
Demographics
Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data
- Has a population of 87,527
- Average income in the riding is $37,148
- 3.9 per cent identify of the population as a visible minority
- 26.5 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous