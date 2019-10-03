Candidates

  • Frank Godon – People’s Party of Canada
  • Jenni Johnson – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
  • Laverne Lewycky – New Democratic Party
  • Daniel Mazier – Conservative Party of Canada*incumbent party
  • Cathy Scofield-Singh – Liberal Party of Canada
  • Kate Storey – Green Party of Canada

Last Election

Tory MP Robert Sopuck won the riding by 7,000 votes. This was the first election for the riding of Dauphin – Swan River – Neepawa, although Sopuck had been the MP for the former Dauphin—Swan River—Marquette riding since 2010.

History

  • The Dauphin – Swan River – Neepawa was created following the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution. It was legally declared an electoral district in 2013.
  • Prior to the redistribution, the majority of the current riding’s land was a part of the Dauphin—Swan River—Marquette riding.
  • In the 2015 the riding elected Robert Sopuck, the former Dauphin—Swan River—Marquette MP of five years.

Boundaries

  • It sits between Lake Winnipegosis and the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.
  • It includes Dauphin, Roblin, Rivers, Minnedosa, Neepawa, and Swan River.
  • The riding is home to 11 First Nations.

Industries

  • This riding includes the Riding Mountain National Park of Canada, as well as Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
  • It’s mostly an agricultural riding, with large grain and oilseed farms, though it also offers employment in forestry and tourism.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data

  • Has a population of 87,527
  • Average income in the riding is $37,148
  • 3.9 per cent identify of the population as a visible minority
  • 26.5 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous