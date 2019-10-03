

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





Candidates

Frank Godon – People’s Party of Canada

Jenni Johnson – Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Laverne Lewycky – New Democratic Party

Daniel Mazier – Conservative Party of Canada*incumbent party

Cathy Scofield-Singh – Liberal Party of Canada

Kate Storey – Green Party of Canada

Last Election

Tory MP Robert Sopuck won the riding by 7,000 votes. This was the first election for the riding of Dauphin – Swan River – Neepawa, although Sopuck had been the MP for the former Dauphin—Swan River—Marquette riding since 2010.

History

The Dauphin – Swan River – Neepawa was created following the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution. It was legally declared an electoral district in 2013.

Prior to the redistribution, the majority of the current riding’s land was a part of the Dauphin—Swan River—Marquette riding.

In the 2015 the riding elected Robert Sopuck, the former Dauphin—Swan River—Marquette MP of five years.

Boundaries

It sits between Lake Winnipegosis and the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.

It includes Dauphin, Roblin, Rivers, Minnedosa, Neepawa, and Swan River.

The riding is home to 11 First Nations.

Industries

This riding includes the Riding Mountain National Park of Canada, as well as Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

It’s mostly an agricultural riding, with large grain and oilseed farms, though it also offers employment in forestry and tourism.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data