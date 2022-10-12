Federal government working to stop overrepresentation of Métis people in the justice system through investment

The federal government is helping support the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) to address the overrepresentation of Red River Métis in the justice system in the province.

Justice Canada announced it will provide $1.68 million over the next five years to the MMF’s Indigenous Justice Program.

The money will be used for a variety of programs and initiatives such as the Métis and Thompson Community Justice Programs, Métis Mediation Services, education and training resources for justice professionals and to address systemic racism against Red River Métis, and a justice strategy to help inform the development of an overall system to address systemic discrimination and the overrepresentation of Indigenous people.

"Red River Métis led, culturally-appropriate programs and services can play a vital role in reducing the overrepresentation of our citizens in the justice system and addressing systemic racism,” said Julyda Lagimodiere, the minister of justice for the MMF. “The MMF, the National Government of the Red River Métis, has a demonstrated track record of success when we take the lead in creating and implementing programming. Our culture requires us to take a holistic approach to justice that considers and addresses the impacts on family and community.”

The MMF’s Métis Justice Institute is working to reduce the number of Métis in the criminal justice system, prevent and reduce crime, as well as enhance safety, strengthen Red River Métis families and communities, support grassroots projects where justice measures are developed and make sure justice measures are culturally appropriate.

The federation said last year it was able to help divert 120 people from the courts.

“This is what this evolution is all about. Getting us to have control at the community level, getting the families involved, getting the community involved and hopefully stopping the trend settings we are seeing,” said David Chartrand, the president of the MMF.

David Lametti, the federal minister of justice and the Attorney General of Canada, said the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in the justice system is unacceptable.

“These investments will support our efforts to address systemic discrimination against Indigenous peoples, and improve access to justice and fairness in our justice system,” said Lametti.