Film shoot for Sean Penn-directed 'Flag Day' sends Manitoba town to the past
In this file image, Sean Penn poses for a portrait in New York to promote a novel. (Taylor Jewell/Invision)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 10:55AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 10:57AM CST
A street in a Winnipeg bedroom community got a retro makeover Wednesday for a film shoot of a feature directed by Sean Penn.
According to a notice posted to a La Salle community Facebook group, the scenes for ‘Flag Day’ were set in the 80s, so parking had to be restricted to make sure all vehicles in view fit the time period.
A number of older cars and trucks could be seen in La Salle on Rue Principale, which was also closed to traffic for the shoot.
‘Flag Day’ is based on Jennifer Vogel’s non-fiction book about her father, ‘Flim-Flam Man’ and stars Penn, his children Dylan and Hopper Penn, Josh Brolin and Miles Teller.
The film is scheduled to continue shooting in Winnipeg and surrounding areas until August.
(All photos: Rachel Lagace/CTV News)