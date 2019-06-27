

CTV News Winnipeg





A street in a Winnipeg bedroom community got a retro makeover Wednesday for a film shoot of a feature directed by Sean Penn.

According to a notice posted to a La Salle community Facebook group, the scenes for ‘Flag Day’ were set in the 80s, so parking had to be restricted to make sure all vehicles in view fit the time period.

A number of older cars and trucks could be seen in La Salle on Rue Principale, which was also closed to traffic for the shoot.

‘Flag Day’ is based on Jennifer Vogel’s non-fiction book about her father, ‘Flim-Flam Man’ and stars Penn, his children Dylan and Hopper Penn, Josh Brolin and Miles Teller.

The film is scheduled to continue shooting in Winnipeg and surrounding areas until August.