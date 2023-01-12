Fingerprint leads to arrest more than three years after random Manitoba kidnapping

The dead end of Road 45 N, east of Landmark, Man. in 2019. Manitoba RCMP announced on January 12, 2023 they had charged a 24-year-old man in connection with the kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl. (CTV Winnipeg file photo) The dead end of Road 45 N, east of Landmark, Man. in 2019. Manitoba RCMP announced on January 12, 2023 they had charged a 24-year-old man in connection with the kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl. (CTV Winnipeg file photo)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company

At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, an SQ spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.

Explosion at a propane company in St-Roch de l'Achigan (photo: Michel Varin)

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island