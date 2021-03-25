WINNIPEG -- A fire at a Winnipeg duplex caused more than $100,000 in damage, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

“In this structure we estimate at least $100,000 for structure and $25,000 for contents,” said Gordon Cannell, district chief and incident commander with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).

Members of the WFPS were called to the fire in the 0-100 block of Brewer Crescent shortly after 4 p.m.

When crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the duplex, and began to attack the fire from inside the home. The fire was extinguished by 4:40 p.m.

“The floor plan was a simple floor plan, so there’s no complications in a primary search or the fire attack or overhaul,” Cannell said.

All the people inside the duplex got out safely before firefighters arrived, however a cat was found dead. Crews did manage to rescue another cat and return it to its owner.

The city’s animal services went to the scene to give support to the pet owners.

Winnipeg’s emergency social services team also went to the scene of the fire to help the displaced families find temporary housing supports.

Cannell noted there isn’t enough information at this point to determine what caused the fire.

- With files from CTV's Jamie Dowsett.