Fire breaks out at home during police incident on Nairn Avenue
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 7:48PM CST
A home in the 400 block of Nairn Avenue caught fire Thursday evening.
Police were already on the scene of the home when the flames broke out.
There was no word from police Thursday evening on what brought officers there.
A witness told CTV News police threw what appeared to be several canisters of gas into the home before the fire broke out.