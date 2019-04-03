

CTV Winnipeg





A large fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a school under construction in a booming Manitoba community.

A video sent to CTV News showed a large plume of smoke coming from the building in Winkler, Man. while firefighters attacked the fire from overhead in a ladder bucket. Another video showed flames coming out of the corner of the building.

The decision to build the Pineridge Elementary School was made to deal with overcrowding at four other elementary schools in the area, said the superintendent for the Garden Valley School Division.

Construction began in March of 2018 and the school was expected to be complete by September.

The superintendent said only construction workers would have been on site at the time of the fire.

More to come...