Fire crews extricate one person from vehicle following crash
Two people were taken to hospital following the crash. (Source: Facebook/North Kildonan - Your Neighbourhood, Your Priorities/Flo Sutton)
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 5:37PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, September 25, 2019 5:59PM CST
A crash Wednesday afternoon on Winnipeg’s Springfield Road sent two people to hospital.
According to the City of Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the collision at 1:24 p.m., and extricated one person from a vehicle.
Two people in total were taken to the hospital – one in unstable condition and the other in stable condition.