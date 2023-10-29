Fire crews respond to two high-rise fires in downtown Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Saturday, responding to two high-rise building fires in the downtown area.

The first call came in at 12:55 p.m., when WFPS crews responded to an alarm in a seven-storey hotel in the 500 block of Main Street.

Crews arrived to find smoke in the building, and tracked the fire to one of the suites. The blaze had been kept under control by the building’s sprinkler system, and firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the remaining hot spots.

Some occupants of the building self-evacuated, while others were able to shelter in place. No injuries were reported.

Nearly 12 hours later, at 11:49 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to an alarm in a high-rise apartment building in the 400 block of Kennedy Street.

Again, crews arrived to a building full of smoke. Residents were directed to shelter in place while WFPS firefighters searched for the source of the flames.

A second alarm was called due to the potential for high life hazards at a high-rise, which increased the number of crews on scene. Firefighters found the fire and quickly put it out it. Crews then ventilated the smoke from the building.

The cause of both fires are under investigation.