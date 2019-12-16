Families are being assured that child welfare services will “continue with as little disruption as possible” after a fire destroyed the head office of Sandy Bay Child and Family Services Inc.

A letter posted to the Facebook page for Sandy Bay First Nation from the CFS agency’s management and staff said in spite of the “tremendous loss” of the building due to fire, services will continue.

Calls to staff who were based in the office that was destroyed are being redirected to a sub-office in Portage la Prairie, said the letter.

CTV News has calls into the agency for more details on the fire, photos of which were posted to Facebook early Sunday morning.