The province said a voluntary evacuation call in Lynn Lake and an evacuation order for the Marcel Colomb First Nation have been lifted.

In its latest fire bulletin, the province said fire crews are holding the fire southeast of Lynn Lake, and recent rain has helped their efforts.

The town had put out a voluntary evacuation call for people with chronic health conditions or breathing problems, and for pregnant women and infants.

The province said the Chief and council of the Marcel Colomb First Nation, which is located in the Lynn Lake area, is working with the Canadian Red Cross and Indigenous Services Canada to return residents to the community.