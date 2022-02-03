Fire that claimed Winnipeg's historic Kirkwood Block will leave hole in heart of the city

Black smoke rises from a fire in a building on Langside Street on Feb. 2, 2022 (Photo courtesy Charlie McKean) Black smoke rises from a fire in a building on Langside Street on Feb. 2, 2022 (Photo courtesy Charlie McKean)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island