WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • The new medals to honour community-minded Winnipeggers

    The Winnipeg 150 medals. (Source: City of Winnipeg) The Winnipeg 150 medals. (Source: City of Winnipeg)
    Share

    As Winnipeg marks its 150th year, the city is launching a new program to recognize residents who have given back to the community.

    On Tuesday, the city announced it will be presenting Winnipeg 150 medals to community-minded Winnipeggers. As part of this program, 150 medals will be given out during the anniversary year.

    “As we celebrate 150 years as a city, we want to recognize the people who have dedicated their time and efforts to making Winnipeg a better place,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham in a news release.

    “I encourage Winnipeggers to nominate friends, neighbours, and colleagues who exemplify the spirit of our vibrant and diverse city and who have had a significant impact on their neighbourhoods and our city as a whole."

    Recipients of the honour will receive a specially-designed medal, a certificate signed by the mayor and a tree planted in their name in a city park.

    Nominations for the Winnipeg 150 medal program can be made online on or before July 15. 

    Nominees can’t be current employees of the City of Winnipeg or have previously received awards for community service or volunteerism from the city.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Joe Biden uses bully pulpit to bully Donald Trump on debates

    Donald Trump had spent weeks needling U.S. President Joe Biden for his refusal to commit to a debate. But Washington political columnist Eric Ham describes how in one fell swoop, Biden ingeniously stole the issue from the Trump campaign and made it his own.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News