The new medals to honour community-minded Winnipeggers

As Winnipeg marks its 150th year, the city is launching a new program to recognize residents who have given back to the community.

On Tuesday, the city announced it will be presenting Winnipeg 150 medals to community-minded Winnipeggers. As part of this program, 150 medals will be given out during the anniversary year.

“As we celebrate 150 years as a city, we want to recognize the people who have dedicated their time and efforts to making Winnipeg a better place,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham in a news release.

“I encourage Winnipeggers to nominate friends, neighbours, and colleagues who exemplify the spirit of our vibrant and diverse city and who have had a significant impact on their neighbourhoods and our city as a whole."

Recipients of the honour will receive a specially-designed medal, a certificate signed by the mayor and a tree planted in their name in a city park.

Nominations for the Winnipeg 150 medal program can be made online on or before July 15.

Nominees can’t be current employees of the City of Winnipeg or have previously received awards for community service or volunteerism from the city.