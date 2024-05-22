Former premier Heather Stefanson appointed to WestJet board of directors

Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson has been appointed to WestJet's board of directors.

Board chair Chris Burley says in a statement that Stefanson's extensive experience in government and regulatory affairs will help to strengthen the WestJet Group's relationships with communities across the country.

Stefanson became leader of Manitoba's PC Party and the province's 24th Premier in 2021, but her government was defeated in last October's general election and she resigned her seat in the legislature earlier this month.

Stefanson says in the company's statement that it's an honour to join the WestJet Group Board at this time of growth and opportunity for Canadian aviation.