WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Former premier Heather Stefanson appointed to WestJet board of directors

    Heather Stefanson
    Share

    Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson has been appointed to WestJet's board of directors.

    Board chair Chris Burley says in a statement that Stefanson's extensive experience in government and regulatory affairs will help to strengthen the WestJet Group's relationships with communities across the country.

    Stefanson became leader of Manitoba's PC Party and the province's 24th Premier in 2021, but her government was defeated in last October's general election and she resigned her seat in the legislature earlier this month.

    Stefanson says in the company's statement that it's an honour to join the WestJet Group Board at this time of growth and opportunity for Canadian aviation. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Joe Biden uses bully pulpit to bully Donald Trump on debates

    Donald Trump had spent weeks needling U.S. President Joe Biden for his refusal to commit to a debate. But Washington political columnist Eric Ham describes how in one fell swoop, Biden ingeniously stole the issue from the Trump campaign and made it his own.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News