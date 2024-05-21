WINNIPEG
    • Investigation into alleged theft of goslings in Manitoba ends

    The province has concluded an investigation into a viral post on social media alleging a woman in Winnipeg stole goslings away from their mother.

    The post, which was made last week, claimed a woman took two goslings from a mother goose in the Transcona area of the city.

    According to a government spokesperson, the incident was investigated, and the Conservation Officer Service issued a warning, based on “the circumstances and mitigating factors.”

    The spokesperson said the government will not be releasing any additional information.

    “The public is reminded that the best advice is always to leave wildlife alone,” the spokesperson said. “Even if it doesn’t appear the mother of an animal or baby bird is around, they usually are and interacting with them may make things worse.”

    The province said anyone with concerns about wildlife and human interaction can call the Turn In Poacher Line at 1-800-782-0076.

    -With files from CTV’s Danton Unger

